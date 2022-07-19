CHANGE LANGUAGE
One Dead, 18 Injured as Bus Overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Etah

PTI

Last Updated: July 19, 2022, 15:10 IST

Etah, India

The deceased was identified as Jaswant (45), a resident of Kannauj district. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

The accident took place late on Monday night when the driver tried to avoid hitting a stray animal that came in front of the bus

A passenger was killed and 18 people were injured when a bus overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah after its driver lost control over the vehicle, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accident took place in Harchandpur village under Malavan police station area of the district.

The bus was plying from Kanpur to Meerut. Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said the accident took place late on Monday night when the driver tried to avoid hitting a stray animal that came in front of the bus.

The deceased was identified as Jaswant (45), a resident of Kannauj district. Of the 18 injured, five were women, said the police.

July 19, 2022
July 19, 2022