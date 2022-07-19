One Dead, 18 Injured as Bus Overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Etah

A passenger was killed and 18 people were injured when a bus overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah after its driver lost control over the vehicle, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accident took place in Harchandpur village under Malavan police station area of the district.

ALSO READ: In Nuh to Crackdown on Illegal Mining, Haryana Police Officer Run Over by Truck

The bus was plying from Kanpur to Meerut. Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said the accident took place late on Monday night when the driver tried to avoid hitting a stray animal that came in front of the bus.

The deceased was identified as Jaswant (45), a resident of Kannauj district. Of the 18 injured, five were women, said the police.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.