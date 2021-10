One Dead, 50 Ill Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Assam Village

Diphu (Assam), Oct 15: An 8-year-old girl died and over 50 others were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning in Arlangpira village in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, an official said on Friday. All of them had attended a religious function at the house of a villager, where they were served tea and biscuits, he said.

The attendees soon started complaining of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhea-like symptoms, following which they were taken to Bokajan Civil Hospital, where the minor girl died, the official said. Local authorities visited the village and assured an enquiry into the incident, he added.

