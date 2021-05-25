One Dead, 7 Missing as Country Boats Capsize in River in AP

A child died and seven others belonging to Odisha went missing in the Sileru river here when two country boats they were traveling in capsized early on Tuesday. However, three people swam to safety, police sources said here.

The victims, tribals, were migrant workers who were returning to their village Konduguda in Odisha from Hyderabad. In all, some 35 people started off in five country boats in the Sileru river.

Some of them safely reached their destination. They chose the river route in view of the ongoing Covid curfew in the state.

A search operation has been launched to trace the victims.

