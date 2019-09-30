One Dead after Under-construction Shed Collapses at Shalimar Station in Kolkata
A person is trapped under debris of Shalimar station under-construction site. Four injured have been rushed to Howrah General Hospital.
collapsed debris (represntative Image)
Kolkata: An under-construction shed collapsed at Shalimar railway station in Howrah district on Monday, killing one worker and injuring four others, a senior official said.
Another person is trapped under debris, he added. The injured have been rushed to Howrah General Hospital, Additional Director General, Railways, Adhir Sharma said.
The construction work was being carried out outside the passenger area by IRCON, a turnkey government-undertaking, South Eastern Railway (SER) spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said. Senior SER officials are at the spot to supervise rescue and search operations.
