One Dead, Another Injured As Building Owned by L&T Collapses during Demolition in Gujarat

The incident took place when the building was being demolished and some fifteen labourers were present at the site. Teams of Vadodara Municipal Corporation's fire department and NDRF were carrying out rescue operations.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 9:29 PM IST
One Dead, Another Injured As Building Owned by L&T Collapses during Demolition in Gujarat
Rescue workers of Vadodara Fire and Emergency service and National Disester Rescue Force (NDRF) conduct rescue tasks at a dilapidated building that collapsed at Chhani Jakatnaka area of Vadodara, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Vadodara: A labourer was killed and another was feared trapped as part of an old four-storey building, owned by engineering major L&T, collapsed in Chhani area here on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

Teams of Vadodara Municipal Corporation's fire department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were carrying out rescue operations.

The incident took place when the building was being demolished and some fifteen labourers were present at the site.

Barring three, all others escaped in time. "We have recovered one dead body, while another person was rescued. One person is still feared trapped inside...We

cannot say if he is still alive," said deputy commissioner of police Sandeep Chaudhary.

"The building was empty. Nearly half of it collapsed," he added.

In a statement, L&T said it was "saddened by the unfortunate event". "We are surprised that the contractor initiated demolition work without following laid-down processes and contract conditions.

"We have also initiated an enquiry about the incident," it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
