One Dead As Car Falls Into Pond Breaking Railings In Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 19: A person drowned on Friday after his car fell into a roadside waterbody after breaking railings at Haridebpur in the southwestern part of Kolkata, police said. The driver lost control of the car which veered off the road and fell into the pond of a water treatment plant.

The four-wheeler was fished out with the body of one person inside it, police said. The police recovered a driving license issued to Sonai Ghosh, a resident of the citys Purbachal area.

“We do not know whether anyone else was in the car or not. We could not find anyone else in the waterbody, but the disaster management personnel will carry out another round of search tomorrow,” a police officer said.

