LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

One Dead as Police Clash With Protesters at Vedanta's Aluminium Plant in Odisha

The incident comes less than a year after police opened fire on demonstrators protesting against the operation of another Vedanta plant, its copper smelter in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, killing 13 people.

Reuters

Updated:March 18, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
One Dead as Police Clash With Protesters at Vedanta's Aluminium Plant in Odisha
Vedanta said in a statement that one person had died and more people had been injured in the clashes outside its Lanjigarh plant.
Loading...
New Delhi: At least one person died in clashes between police and protesters outside Vedanta Ltd's aluminium plant in Odisha, the company said on Monday.

The incident comes less than a year after police opened fire on demonstrators protesting against the operation of another Vedanta plant, its copper smelter in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, killing 13 people.

Vedanta said in a statement to Reuters that one person had died and more people had been injured in the clashes outside its Lanjigarh plant.

"As per the update from the hospital, one of the injured protesters lost his life," Vedanta said in a statement to Reuters.

"The local Odisha Industrial Security Force personnel (OISF), who intervened were attacked by the protesters during which some protesters and OISF personnel got injured," the company said, referring to a state security force that is under police command. Vedanta did not comment on what the demands of the protesters were.

Media in Odisha reported that they had been agitating for jobs for local people.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram