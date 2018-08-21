English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
One Dead, Four Injured After Being Hit by Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express Near Mathura
According to Railways’ official version, six individuals were trying to board the Agra Intercity from the non-platform side when they were hit by Sampark Kranti.
Representative photo.
Loading...
New Delhi: One person was declared dead and four seriously injured after being hit by Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express at Kosi Kalan Station of Agra Division.
According to Railways’ official version, six individuals were trying to board the Agra Intercity from the non-platform side when they were hit by Sampark Kranti.
“All are sent to hospital. Two are at Niyati Hospital, Mathura and three at Life Line Hospital, Mathura .One person is reported to be dead but official confirmation is awaited. Foru are injured. Station director has reached the site. All injured are male of 20-25 years,” said an official spokesperson of Railways.
Further details awaited.
Also Watch
According to Railways’ official version, six individuals were trying to board the Agra Intercity from the non-platform side when they were hit by Sampark Kranti.
“All are sent to hospital. Two are at Niyati Hospital, Mathura and three at Life Line Hospital, Mathura .One person is reported to be dead but official confirmation is awaited. Foru are injured. Station director has reached the site. All injured are male of 20-25 years,” said an official spokesperson of Railways.
Further details awaited.
Also Watch
-
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Samsung and Huawei: Why Are Phone Makers Being Deceptive About The Cameras in Their Phones?
- Priyanka Chopra Can't Take Her Eyes Off Nick Jonas As He Sings Lovebug for Girls at Orphanage; Watch Video
- Meet The Team From Chennai Who's Rescuing Your Four-Legged Friends From the Kerala Floods
- Gold, Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham Films Continue Stellar Run
- China Beats US to Become Largest Consumer of Budweiser in the World
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...