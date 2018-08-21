GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
One Dead, Four Injured After Being Hit by Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express Near Mathura

According to Railways’ official version, six individuals were trying to board the Agra Intercity from the non-platform side when they were hit by Sampark Kranti.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2018, 11:19 AM IST
Representative photo.
New Delhi: One person was declared dead and four seriously injured after being hit by Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express at Kosi Kalan Station of Agra Division.

“All are sent to hospital. Two are at Niyati Hospital, Mathura and three at Life Line Hospital, Mathura .One person is reported to be dead but official confirmation is awaited. Foru are injured. Station director has reached the site. All injured are male of 20-25 years,” said an official spokesperson of Railways.

Further details awaited.

