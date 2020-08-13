INDIA

1-MIN READ

One Dead, Four Injured as House Collapses in Mumbai, Confirms BMC

Representative image.

The incident took place at Thakkar Bappa Colony around 5.30 pm when repairing was underway in the ground-plus-one storey house, said a BMC official.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
One person was killed and four were injured when a two-storey house collapsed in suburban Chembur on Thursday evening, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The incident took place at Thakkar Bappa Colony around 5.30 pm when repairing was underway in the ground-plus-one

storey house, said a BMC official.

Five people who sustained injuries in the incident were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar but one of them

was declared 'brought dead', he said.

Another person whose condition was critical was later shifted to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital at Sion, he added.

Fire brigade personnel and civic body officials are at the spot, he said.

