One Dead, Four Injured as World War II-era Bomb Explodes in Nagaland's Dimapur District

For Representation (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

he blast occurred in Burma Camp area when the scrap collector was pounding the bomb with a hammer to dismantle it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Dr Naieem Mustafa said.

A metal scrap collector was killed and four others were injured on Tuesday when a suspected World War II-era bomb exploded in Nagaland's Dimapur district, police said. The blast occurred in Burma Camp area when the scrap collector was pounding the bomb with a hammer to dismantle it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Dr Naieem Mustafa said.

The bomb is suspected to be of World War II-era, he said. His house was partially damaged due to the blast. All the four injured persons, including a woman, were taken to a hospital, he said. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

