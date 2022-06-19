One Dead in Landslide at Arunachal Pradesh's Sood Village, Traffic Movement Hit on Yupia-Doimukh Road  

One person died in a landslide that took place at Sood Village in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday morning.

The landslide, that occurred on the road connecting Yupia to Doimukh (TAH) on Sunday, blocked the road creating traffic congestion on both sides.

The incident took place at around 8.00 am and a bike got buried under the debris, while a car passing through the point was pushed to a corner.

The bike rider, said to be in his 20s and a boxer from the West Siang district, died in the incident.

His body was retrieved and taken to hospital for post-mortem. Police is yet to confirm the identity of the deceased.

No injury or casualty has been reported among passengers of the car.

