One Dead, Nine Feared Trapped After Landslide in HP's Boh Valley

Rescue operations are underway in Kangra district’s Boh valley following a landslide in which one person died and nine others are still feared trapped beneath the debris. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued four people on Monday and efforts are being made to pull others out of the rubble, an official said on Tuesday.

Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan said a woman died and nine others are still feared trapped under the debris after their houses collapsed due to a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Boh Valley on Monday. During his visit to Boh valley on Tuesday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government will provide new houses to those whose houses were destroyed in flash floods or landslides.

He thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for immediately sending the NDRF team to Boh valley for relief and rescue operations. “A village in Boh was severely hit during heavy rains on Monday. I am sad to hear that a woman has lost her life in this landslide. Nine people are still trapped under the debris. We are trying our best to rescue them, he told reporters at Gaggal airport.

Thakur said eight houses were completely destroyed in the flash floods and the landslide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Monday that the situation caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh was being closely monitored with central authorities working in coordination with the state government.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal and SP Ranjan had visited the remote hill area of Boh on Monday to take stock of the relief work.

