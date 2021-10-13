One Dead, Several Feared Injured as Bus Falls Off Flyover in UP's Ghaziabad

One person was killed and several people are feared injured as a bus lost control and fell from the Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Ghaziabad | Many people feared injured after a bus falls from Bhatia Modh flyover; Police present at the spot, rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/YKB6FRVsSD— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2021

As per sources, the bus was coming from Noida with employees of a private organisation. The driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle after which it skidded off the bridge. The local police rushed at the spot and currently, teams are conducting rescue operations as several people are feared trapped.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.