One Dies, Two Others Critical After Accidently Consuming Pesticides in Tea in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old woman died and two others of the same family are said to be critical after they accidently consumed pesticides in their tea in Ramachandrapuram village of Bachhannapet Mandal of Janagam district in Hyderabad.

The incident happened when the elderly woman named Anjamma had brought some Endrine granules, a poisonous chemical used as a pesticide, for farming and stored it in a tea powder container.

Later, she mistook pesticides granules as tea powder and prepared tea for her husband, brother and herself. Soon after consuming the tea, the trio felt unconscious. The woman later died, while the are battling for life at MGM hospital in Warangal, according to police.