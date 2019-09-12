Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

One Drowns, 5 Missing During Immersion of Ganesh Idols in Maharashtra

The incidents were reported from Amravati, Bhandara and Satara districts and the missing persons are feared to have drowned, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
One Drowns, 5 Missing During Immersion of Ganesh Idols in Maharashtra
For Representation
Loading...

Mumbai: One person drowned and five others were missing during immersion of Lord Ganesh idols on Thursday at different places in Maharashtra, police said.

The incidents were reported from Amravati, Bhandara and Satara districts and the missing persons are feared to have drowned, they said.

One Soma Shivanakar drowned in a pond while immersing an idol of Lord Ganesh this morning in Dolsar village of Bhandara district, an official said.

His body has been recovered, he said.

At Watole Shukleshwar village in Amravati district, at least four devotees were washed away while immersing Lord Ganesh idols in the Purna river, the official said.

Another devotee, Chaitnya Shinde (20), a resident of Malkapur, was feared to have drowned in the Koyana river at Karad in Satara district, the official said.

A search was on for the missing persons, he said, adding fire brigade life guards and state disaster management teams were taking part in the operation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram