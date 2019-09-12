One Drowns, 5 Missing During Immersion of Ganesh Idols in Maharashtra
The incidents were reported from Amravati, Bhandara and Satara districts and the missing persons are feared to have drowned, police said.
For Representation
Mumbai: One person drowned and five others were missing during immersion of Lord Ganesh idols on Thursday at different places in Maharashtra, police said.
The incidents were reported from Amravati, Bhandara and Satara districts and the missing persons are feared to have drowned, they said.
One Soma Shivanakar drowned in a pond while immersing an idol of Lord Ganesh this morning in Dolsar village of Bhandara district, an official said.
His body has been recovered, he said.
At Watole Shukleshwar village in Amravati district, at least four devotees were washed away while immersing Lord Ganesh idols in the Purna river, the official said.
Another devotee, Chaitnya Shinde (20), a resident of Malkapur, was feared to have drowned in the Koyana river at Karad in Satara district, the official said.
A search was on for the missing persons, he said, adding fire brigade life guards and state disaster management teams were taking part in the operation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Stuck With Mouth Open after Dislocating Jaw From 'Laughing Too Hard'
- Picture of Kriti Sanon Dinning with Girl Crush Priyanka Chopra Goes Viral
- PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More
- The Hero We Deserve? 'Batman' Walks Bullied Toddler to School
- BJP Exploiting West Bengal’s Political Affair With Festivals but it Began with the Trinamool Congress