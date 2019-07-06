English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Drowns, Another Remains Missing Off Marine Drive During High Tide in Mumbai
An official of BMC Disaster Management said the incident happened at around 2pm during high tide.
Divers search for persons who drowned at Marine Drive in Mumbai on Saturday. (PTI)
Mumbai: One person drowned on Saturday while another remained missing in the Arabian Sea off Marine Drive here, a civic official said.
The incident happened at around 2pm during high tide, the BMC disaster management official added.
"Javed Khan (22) was brought out and rushed to GT Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Search for the other person is continuing with teams from the Navy and police pitching in," he said.
