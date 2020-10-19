One Held and Three Others Detained for Raping Two Minor Girls in Rajasthan's Jalore District

A man has been arrested and three others detained in connection with the rape of two minor cousins in Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said Monday.

The incident took placed under the Bhinmal police station area on Saturday night when the accused allegedly kidnapped the girls, aged 14 and 15.

The accused fled after leaving the girls at the crime spot, police added. The prime accused was arrested on Sunday night while the three others have detained in connection with the case, Jalore SP Shyam Singh Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary said statements of both girls have been recorded and their medical examination was conducted. A case has been registered under IPC Section 376-D (gang rape) and the POCSO Act.