One Held at Kolkata Airport for Carrying Bullets in Handbag

One person was arrested from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Saturday, after four bullets were found in his luggage during security check, an official said.

The passenger was held shortly before he was to board a Bengaluru-bound flight along with his mother.

“We found four bullets in his handbag. Though there is no weapon or firearm in the luggage, the Bihar resident could not reply as to why he was carrying the bullets,” the official said.

Further investigation is underway.

