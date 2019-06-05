Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

One Held for Trying to Extort Rs 10 Lakh from Gurugram Businessman

The accused, Ajay, along with two others, had hatched a plan to extort money from a local air conditioner trader living in upscale New Colony locality by using the name of a dreaded gangster.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 8:51 AM IST
One Held for Trying to Extort Rs 10 Lakh from Gurugram Businessman
Image for representation.
Gurugram: The Gurgram Police has arrested a man for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from a businessman by using the name of a dreaded gangster, an officer said.

The accused was identified as Ajay, a native of Haryana's Rohtak district and a "bad character" in police records, he said.

Ajay, along with two others, hatched a plan to extort money from a local air conditioner trader living in upscale New Colony locality by using the name of dreaded gangster, Kaushal, ACP of Crime Branch Gurugram, Shamsher Singh, said.

The businessman lodged a complaint on June 1, alleging that he was getting death threats over phone, he said.

"The accused threatened him to kill the complainant if he did not pay Rs 10 lakh. They also mentioned that their gang leader was Kaushal," the ACP said.

Since the matter was very sensitive, the case was immediately transferred to the crime branch, he said.

Based on technical and manual surveillance, the crime branch team tracked down Ajay to Sector 46 of Gurgram. He was immediately arrested, he said.

Police also recovered a firearm and two live cartridges from Ajay's possession.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he knew the victim and his financial condition. He knew that if they would terrorise him in the name of a notorious gangster, he would easily pay the extortion money," Singh said.

"According to prima facie investigation, the accused has no link with the gangster. We are also looking for his two aides, who remain at large," he said.

