One Hurt in Explosion in J&K's Rajouri After a Marriage Function; Cause of Blast Unknown

In an unfortunate incident, one person was injured in a mysterious explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri on Sunday, officials said. As per reports, the explosion took place a few hours after a marriage ceremony at Budhal-Shahpur in Kotranka area outside the house of Preetam Singh around 8 pm.

A police party has rushed to the spot and the cause of the explosion is being probed, the officials said, adding the injured was shifted to hospital and his condition was stated to be stable. This was the fourth explosion in Kotranka area in the past nearly one month. On March 26, two explosions in quick succession rocked Kotranka market but caused no casualty, while a couple from Uttar Pradesh putting up at a slum were injured in another mysterious explosion at Jaglanoo village on April 19.

On April 16, security forces detected and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Gurdan in Rajouri.

This comes a day after one Pakistani militant of JeM was killed in an encounter in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Two militants, including one Pakistani, were killed on Saturday evening in the intelligence-based operation at Mirhama village. Officials suspect there would be one or more militants still trapped in the area.

The incident marked the eighth encounter in April in which so far 17 militants mostly from Lashkar and Jaish have been killed. Apart from the encounters, militants have carried out 10 assassination bids on migrant labours, political workers and minorities.

(With inputs from agencies)

