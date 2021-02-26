india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»'One in 35 Australians of Indian Origin, Voters Matter in Our Nation Too': Envoy on UP Visit
1-MIN READ

'One in 35 Australians of Indian Origin, Voters Matter in Our Nation Too': Envoy on UP Visit

File photo of the Australian flag. (Reuters)

File photo of the Australian flag. (Reuters)

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell made the statement on a visit to UP on Friday.

Drawing a comparison between India and Australia as far as elections are concerned, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Friday said often in Australia as in India, the key is to get most Indian votes.

"One in 35 Australians is of Indian origin. At present, Australia is a much smaller country than India. Something like 7,00,000 Australians are of Indian origin," he said.

"Australia's India diaspora is increasing. We are seeing people of Indian origin in state and national parliaments," the envoy told.

Tags
first published:February 26, 2021, 21:56 IST
Loading...