'One in 35 Australians of Indian Origin, Voters Matter in Our Nation Too': Envoy on UP Visit

Drawing a comparison between India and Australia as far as elections are concerned, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Friday said often in Australia as in India, the key is to get most Indian votes.

"One in 35 Australians is of Indian origin. At present, Australia is a much smaller country than India. Something like 7,00,000 Australians are of Indian origin," he said.

"Australia's India diaspora is increasing. We are seeing people of Indian origin in state and national parliaments," the envoy told.