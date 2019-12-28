Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

One Indian among Six Killed in Bus Crash in Egypt

The accident occurred when two buses carrying tourists crashed into a truck east of Cairo on the road to the Ain Sokhna resort on the Red Sea.

AFP

Updated:December 28, 2019, 9:40 PM IST
One Indian among Six Killed in Bus Crash in Egypt
Representative image.

Cairo: A road crash in Egypt killed six people, including tourists from India and Malaysia, and injured at least 24 others Saturday, security and medical sources said.

The accident occurred when two buses carrying tourists crashed into a truck east of Cairo on the road to the Ain Sokhna resort on the Red Sea, a security official told AFP.

A medical source said two female Malaysian tourists and an Indian man were killed along with three Egyptians -- one bus driver, a tour guide and a security guard.

At least 24 others were injured, several of them tourists and some left in serious condition, a medical source said without giving further details.

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where many roads are poorly maintained and regulations are laxly enforced.

But efforts by authorities to crack down on traffic violations, including speeding, appear to have borne fruit in recent years, with official figures showing a decline in road deaths.

In 2018 there were 8,480 road accidents compared to 11,098 the previous year, according to the bureau of statistics.

Deaths from traffic accidents fell from more than 5,000 in 2016 to 3,747 the following year and 3,087 in 2018, official figures show.

Ain Sokhna is a popular seaside resort town in the Suez governorate southeast of Cairo. It is also home to several petrochemical, ceramics and steel factories.

