News18 » India
One Indian Suffering From Coronavirus Dies in Iran

The official said closely knit families required some persuasion and counselling during the process of segregation to prevent the spread of the contagion.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2020, 7:47 PM IST
One Indian Suffering From Coronavirus Dies in Iran
Representative Image (Reuters)

The government on Thursday said one Indian who tested positive for coronavirus has died in Iran while the other citizens infected with the disease are being provided treatment and taken care of by the Iranian government.

"We have evacuated 590 people from Iran where the situation is very severe. The Indians infected with coronavirus in Iran have been segregated and taken care of very well by the government there. We believe they will recover and we will bring them back," a senior MEA official said, adding that 201 Indians were evacuated from Iran on Wednesday.

The official said closely knit families required some persuasion and counselling during the process of segregation to prevent the spread of the contagion.

"Some pilgrims and students are still there and our embassy and mission are in control (of the situation)," he said.

