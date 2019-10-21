Take the pledge to vote

Unclaimed Parcel Explodes at Hubli Railway Station, One Injured

The blast occurred when he picked an unclaimed parcel at the station, a major junction where headquarters of the South Western Railway Zone is located.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
Unclaimed Parcel Explodes at Hubli Railway Station, One Injured
Minor blast took place at Hubli Railway Station in Northern Karnataka. (Twitter/@ANI)

Bengaluru: A man was injured in an explosion at Hubli Railway Station in north Karnataka on Monday, police said.

The blast occurred when he picked an unclaimed parcel at the station, a major junction where headquarters of the South Western Railway Zone is located.

"Due to the explosion, one person was injured and a glass nearby was broken," said a police officer. He added it was not a major explosion.

Soon after the incident, Railway Police and the officials rushed to the spot. Railway and police protection force are present at the spot.

The entire platform was cordoned off and an extensive search operation was being carried out, police sources said adding the injured had been hospitalised.

