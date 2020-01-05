One Injured Succumbs to Injuries in Bardhaman Station Building Collapse
State minister Swapan Debnath said a portion of the two-storeyed station building of Bardhaman collapsed on Saturday evening. One of the two injured persons succumbed to his injuries.
A view of the collapsed structure at Burdwan railway station.
Kolkata: One of the two persons injured when a portion of the Bardhaman Railway Station building in West Bengal collapsed, died on Sunday, an official said.
A portion of the two-storeyed station building of Bardhaman collapsed on Saturday evening. "One of the two injured persons who were taken to the Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, succumbed to his injuries," state minister Swapan Debnath said.
"The person who was critically injured died at the hospital at around 2.35 am," Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital deputy super Dr Amitava Saha told PTI.
The identity of the deceased person has not been ascertained, Saha said. According to officials, construction and repair work was underway at the century-old station building, nearly 100 km from Kolkata.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vichhoda Book Review: Harinder Sikka’s Exploration of Tender Love Beneath Tough Exteriors
- Aamir Khan Consumed Painkillers for Shooting Laal Singh Chaddha Scenes?
- Defending Champions Sethu FC Troubled by Scheduling Conflict Between TWL and Indian Women's League
- India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket
- 6 Renditions of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' Before IIT-Kanpur's Anti-Hindu Probe