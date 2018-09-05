GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

One Intruder Killed as Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

A suspicious movement was picked up along the LoC in Rajouri Sector in the early hours.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2018, 12:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
One Intruder Killed as Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Jammu: Army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and killed an intruder on Wednesday, an Army officer said.

A suspicious movement was picked up along the LoC in Rajouri Sector in the early hours.

"One intruder was spotted and was challenged. The intruder opened fire on troops closing in and the Army retaliated effectively," the officer said.

In the exchange of fire, the intruder was killed and his body handed over to local police, he said.

Details are awaited.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...