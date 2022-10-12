One Killed, 1 Injured as Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Darjeeling

A man was killed and another injured on Wednesday after a vehicle carrying them lost control and fell into a gorge near a waterfall in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, police said.

The incident happened near the Batasia Loop when the vehicle was travelling to Siliguri from Darjeeling, the police said, adding that the driver lost control after failing to negotiate a turn.

Police personnel from Jora Bungalow police station rescued the injured person, Kumar Thakuri, and sent him to the Darjeeling District Hospital. The deceased, identified as Bhakta Bahadur Thapa, was a resident of the Gorabari area of the district, and the rescue personnel sent his body to the same hospital for post-mortem examination, the police said.

The police arrested the vehicle’s driver, who escaped unhurt, and initiated an investigation into the accident.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here