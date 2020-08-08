INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

One Killed, 11 Injured in Cylinder Explosion in Thane's Ulhasnagar Town

Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Persons who sustained burn wounds were rushed to a local hospital, where three of them are in a critical condition, police said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 5:55 PM IST
Share this:

The 35-year-old owner of an eatery died and 11 others were injured when a gas cylinder exploded,

resulting in a fire in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon hours when the LPG cylinder at the eatery exploded killing Pappu Gupta on the spot and injuring 11 others in the premises, an official said.

Persons who sustained burn wounds were rushed to a local hospital, where three of them are in a critical condition, he said.

Personnel from the fire brigade and disaster control cell rushed to the scene to douse the flames, the official said, adding that the police are probing the matter.

Next Story
Loading