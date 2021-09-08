One Killed, 12 Injured As Delhi-bound Bus Rams Truck in Bihar's Gopalganj

A person was killed and more than a dozen passengers suffered injuries after a Delhi-bound bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Bihar’s Gopalganj late on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the conductor of the bus died on the spot while a dozen passengers suffered serious injuries in the accident. “The injured were rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital for treatment with the help of locals,” added police.

The deceased bus conductor has been identified as Sushil Shah, a resident of Sahebganj in the Muzaffarpur district.

According to a passenger, everyone was going to Delhi from Muzaffarpur. “The bus driver was driving the bus at a great speed. Near Sasamusa village, the driver lost his control over the wheels and rammed a parked truck laden with sand on National Highway 27,” said a passenger.

The passenger further said that people, seated in the front portion of the bus, have suffered severe injuries, including fractured heads and limbs.

According to the doctors of Sadar Hospital, at least three of the injured are critical. Passengers who have suffered critical injuries are Sanjay Kumar of Motihari, Nagendra Yadav of Kotwa, Rupak Kumar of Motihari and Mohammad Badshah of Majhagarh.

Following the accident, traffic came to a halt for several hours on National Highway 27. “Traffic movement was resumed after the debris of the bus and the truck was removed from the national highway,” said a police officer stationed at Gopalganj.

In May, two migrant labourers were killed and 14 others were injured in a road accident in Gopalganj. The traffic had come to halt for several hours between Gorakhpur and Gopalganj due to the accident.

Police then had said that a minibus carrying migrant workers had collided with a truck on the National High-27. The killed and injured labourers were returning home in West Bengal from Punjab after harvesting wheat.

