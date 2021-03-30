One Killed, 12 Injured in Road Accident in North Bengal's Islampur

Holi is the festival of joy and happiness but in Islampur, North Bengal, the festive cheer was dampened following the death of a man in a car accident. The man died on the spot and 12 others were injured when a car turned turtle in the Olygunj bypass area of Islampur. Shyamal Das had gone out to play Holi with his friends and they all were travelling in a car.

After the accident, all the injured were brought to the Islampur Subdivision Hospital where the doctors declared Shyamal Das brought dead. His friends, who sustained injuries, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Islampur police have sent the body for postmortem.

According to the neighbours, Shyamal Das had told his family on Monday that he was joining his friends to celebrate Holi. The family did not have more information about the accident. The family members were informed about the accident over the phone and they got the news about his death while on their way to the Islampur hospital.

Police are suspecting that the accident occurred due to rash driving. It is also possible that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. It is likely that the car failed to keep balance due to excess passengers and turned upside down.

The police have said they are investigating the case and are looking at all possible angles.