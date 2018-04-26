English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Killed, 17 Students Injured in School Van-Tanker Collision in Delhi
The school van was carrying children from two schools in Keshavpuram, they said, adding that drivers of both the vehicles were detained.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
New Delhi: A seven-year-old girl died and 17 students were injured after a milk-tanker rammed into a school van this morning near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in northwest Delhi, police said.
The school van was carrying children from two schools in Keshavpuram, they said, adding that drivers of both the vehicles were detained.
The deceased was identified as Garima and the injured children are being treated at different hospitals, police said.
Four of the children are admitted in the ICU of the Sushruta Trauma Centre. One of them has suffered stomach injury and is being operated while three others have suffered head injuries and shoulder fractures.
Six other students are admitted in the Lok Nayak hospital. "They are undergoing investigations currently. They have received multiple fractures," saaid Dr J C Passey, medical director of Lok Nayak hospital.
Other injured students were undergoing treatment at the Deep Chand Bandhu hospital.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
