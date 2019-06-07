English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Killed, 3 Injured after Car Carrying Pilgrims from Haryana Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand
The injured pilgrims were admitted to a government hospital for treatment.
Representational purpose (PTI)
Loading...
Gopeshwar: A pilgrim was killed while three others injured when their car fell into a gorge near Kanchanganga here on Friday morning.
The injured, including a woman, were admitted to a Badrinath-Joshimath government hospital for treatment.
According to the authorities in Chamoli, the pilgrims from Haryana had left Badrinath around 6 a.m.
The driver of the car lost control over it, resulting in the accident.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Friday 07 June , 2019 Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Friday 07 June , 2019 Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Earns Rs 73.30 Cr
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
- There Are 238 Apps on The Google Play Store That Could Render Your Android Phone Unusable
- IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI to go Against France's Rafale Jets During Garuda VI Exercise In July
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results