Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

One Killed, 3 Injured after Car Carrying Pilgrims from Haryana Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand

The injured pilgrims were admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 8:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
One Killed, 3 Injured after Car Carrying Pilgrims from Haryana Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand
Representational purpose (PTI)
Loading...

Gopeshwar: A pilgrim was killed while three others injured when their car fell into a gorge near Kanchanganga here on Friday morning.

The injured, including a woman, were admitted to a Badrinath-Joshimath government hospital for treatment.

According to the authorities in Chamoli, the pilgrims from Haryana had left Badrinath around 6 a.m.

The driver of the car lost control over it, resulting in the accident.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram