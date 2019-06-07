One Killed, 3 Injured after Car Carrying Pilgrims from Haryana Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand

Gopeshwar: A pilgrim was killed while three others injured when their car fell into a gorge near Kanchanganga here on Friday morning.

The injured, including a woman, were admitted to a Badrinath-Joshimath government hospital for treatment.

According to the authorities in Chamoli, the pilgrims from Haryana had left Badrinath around 6 a.m.

The driver of the car lost control over it, resulting in the accident.