1-min read

One killed, 3 Injured as Empty Chemical Tanker Explodes in Alwar

The deceased was identified as Manoj Yadav, 30, owner of the tanker. The blast occurred probably due to gas formation in the empty tanker while welding,police said.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
One killed, 3 Injured as Empty Chemical Tanker Explodes in Alwar
Image for representation only. (Photo: Getty Images)

Alwar: A man was killed and three people were injured on Thursday when an empty chemical tanker exploded during welding in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Yadav, 30, owner of the tanker, Assistant Sub Inspector Prahlad Kumar said. He said the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The blast occurred probably due to gas formation in the empty tanker while welding, he said.

The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem. The matter has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC and is being further investigated, the police said.

