Mysterious Blast in Temple Pond at TN's Kanchipuram Kills 1, Injures 5; Cops Say No Link With Terror Alert

Chennai: One person was killed and five injured in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district on Sunday when an unidentified object they found in a temple pond suddenly blew up, police said. Police, however, said the incident was not connected with the current alert in the state.

The incident happened behind the Gangai Amman Koil in Manampathi, near Tirupathur in Kanchipuram district.

“The pond, belonging to Gangai Amman Koil in the village, has not been used for many years. A few days ago some residents took the help of a private firm to desilt it. From there, the workers recovered an unidentified object. They tried to open when it blew up, killing a youth named K. Surya and injuring five others," a police official said.

He discounted any connection between the current terror alert in the state, following inputs on terrorists entering it, and this blast that happened near a local temple. "We were initially shocked when we heard about the blast. But on coming here, it was clear this is a different kind of blast," the police official added.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital, he said.

