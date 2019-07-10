English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Killed, 7 Hurt in Blast at Chemical Factory in Punjab's Mohali
The explosion, caused by a short circuit, took place between 11 and 12 noon at Punjab Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited in Mohali's Dera Bassi, about 30 km from here, police said.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Loading...
Chandigarh: One worker was killed while seven others sustained injuries in a blast at a chemical factory here Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place between 11 and 12 noon at Punjab Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited in Mohali's Dera Bassi, about 30 km from here, police added.
The explosion was caused by a short circuit, police suspected.
However, the investigation to ascertain the reason behind the blast was underway, they said.
The blast was so powerful that windowpanes of nearby houses were damaged.
Several fire tenders from Mohali, Chandigarh and other areas were pressed into service to douse the flames, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Tuesday 02 July , 2019 Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
Monday 08 July , 2019 29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand: Dhoni Hasn't Told Us Anything About Retirement: Kohli
- Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefims Apologises to Journalists, Kabir Singh Makes New Box Office Record
- IAF is worried About Pigeons Ahead of Deputing 1st Rafale Squadron in Ambala: Here's Why
- Beyoncé Releases New Single 'Spirit' From 'The Lion King: The Gift,' Celebrating African Diaspora
- Amazon And Google’s Friendship Takes The Next Step: YouTube on Fire TV and Prime Video on Android TV
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results