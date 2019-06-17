Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

One Killed, 7 Others Injured in Graduation Party Shooting in US's Philadelphia

Four teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. Four adults in their 20s were shot in various parts of their body.

Associated Press

June 17, 2019
Image for Representation. Reuters.
Philadelphia: Authorities in Philadelphia say one person has been killed and at least seven others have been shot during a graduation party. KYW-TV reports the shooting occurred Sunday shortly before 10:30 pm near South 70th Street and Reed Bird Place.

Authorities say four teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. Four adults in their 20s were shot in various parts of their body.

Law enforcement officials have not identified the dead person. Authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

