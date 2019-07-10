One Killed, 8 Rescued After Under-Construction Building Collapses in Bengaluru
NDRF, SDRF, fire and defence rescue services are all engaged in the rescue operations.
Rescue operations underway in Bengaluru after a building that was under construction collapsed. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Bengaluru: One person was killed and several injured after a building which was under construction collapsed in Bengaluru's Pulikeshi Nagar on Wednesday morning.
State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rushed to the site to begin rescue operation. NDRF, fire services and civil defence rescue teams also joined soon after.
The deceased has been identified as Sambu Kumar, a native of Bihar.
The teams have rescued eight people so far, who have been sent to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun said that the building collapsed because an extra floor had been built, violating the rules. "I have instructed officials to take strict action and to demolish such buildings," she added.
The building adjoining the one that collapsed has also been damaged.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Illegal Streaming is Costing Premier League Clubs £1million Per Match; Popular in China And India
- It was Edited in a Wrong Way, Says Kabir Singh Director on Controversial Interview
- Fans Ejected From Old Trafford After Political Protest
- Ayushmann Khuarrana’s Article 15 Gets an Utterly Butterly Tribute from Amul
- Snowball, the Dancing Cockatoo, is Teaching Scientists a Thing Or Two About 80s Dance Moves
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s