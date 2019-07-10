One Killed, 8 Rescued After Under-Construction Building Collapses in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: One person was killed and several injured after a building which was under construction collapsed in Bengaluru's Pulikeshi Nagar on Wednesday morning.

State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rushed to the site to begin rescue operation. NDRF, fire services and civil defence rescue teams also joined soon after.

The deceased has been identified as Sambu Kumar, a native of Bihar.

The teams have rescued eight people so far, who have been sent to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun said that the building collapsed because an extra floor had been built, violating the rules. "I have instructed officials to take strict action and to demolish such buildings," she added.

The building adjoining the one that collapsed has also been damaged.