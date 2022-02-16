One Killed, Another Injured In Firing By Forest Guards In Assam

Morigaon (Assam), Feb 15: One person was killed and another injured in firing by forest guards when the two were allegedly felling trees illegally inside the Sonaikuchi Hill Forest near Jagiroad in Morigaon district of Assam. According to a senior police officer, two local villagers went to cut trees with axes near the Kuthori forest camp inside the jungle.

The forest guards went to the site and fired several rounds after they heard the sounds of trees getting felled, the police officer said."One of the villagers was killed, and the other was injured in the firing," he added.

As the news of firing spread, villagers set ablaze the Kuthori forest beat office.They alleged that the forest guards allowed the two persons to cut the trees inside the Sonaikuchi Hill Forest after taking a bribe and later shot them.

Security teams rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after the arson, a senior police officer said.

