One Killed As Guests Quarrel Over Chicken Dish At Engagement Ceremony
The police said that an argument took place between two groups at the dining table when a couple of guests who wanted chicken dish to be served felt insulted over the delay and also by some remarks made by the other group.
Couple of guests who wanted chicken dish to be served felt insulted over the delay (Reuters)
Hyderabad: One person was killed in a fight over a chicken dish at an engagement ceremony here, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred around at 1.30 am at a function hall in Hussaini Alam area near the Charminar.
The police said that an argument took place between two groups at the dining table when a couple of guests who wanted chicken dish to be served felt insulted over the delay and also by some remarks made by the other group.
After the dinner, the group returned with some 15 people, some armed with knives. They attacked the hosts, killing a youth, Anwar ,on the spot. Another youth, Sohail, was injured and admitted to hospital.
The attackers also allegedly entered the women's section, leading to panic.
A police officer said they had taken three accused into custody and were on the lookout for others.
