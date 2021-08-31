One killed, Five Injured in Road Accidents in Uttarakhand’s Nainital

One person was killed and five others were injured in two separate road accidents in Nainital district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to Nainital Police, in the first accident a truck fell into a gorge near Nigalat village early Monday morning. The truck driver and his helper were pulled out by villagers and rushed to the nearest hospital. The doctors at the hospital declared the helper brought dead. The driver is out of danger, according to the police.

The police are trying to identify the deceased. The police in their initial investigation have learnt that the truck was going to Almora.

In the second incident, four Delhi youths suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in fell into a 200 feet deep gorge at a place between Nainital and Haldwani. The police with help of locals rescued the youths and rushed them to a local hospital for treatment.

According to doctors of the hospital, two youths were critical while two were out of danger. The injured Delhi youths have been identified as Mukesh Kumar, Yogesh Baghel, Mahendra Singh and Abhishek. All the four youths are residents of Palam area in Delhi.

A local resident, Ram Singh said, “It has been raining in the area for the last few weeks. The roads are slippery. At the time of the accident it was foggy and the youths were trying to overtake a bus. While overtaking, the driver of the car lost his control and the car fell into the 200 feet gorge.”

According to the locals, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the accident site after the locals rescued the four youths and shifted them to hospital.

Both the accidents were results of foggy weather, according to the police. “We request all drivers to drive slowly while going uphill or downhill as roads are slippery due to continuous rain and visibility is low due to fog,” said Nainital Police.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here