One Killed, Four Critical After Car Falls into Deep Gorge in Himachal’s Kullu

At least one person was killed and four others - all women - suffered serious injuries after a car fell into a 200-meter deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred near Tango Nala. The Kullu Police with the help of locals pulled out the four injured women from the vehicle and rushed them to the nearest hospital for treatment. Authorities have said that the driver died at the site.

“During our probe, we have learnt that the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle fell into a 200-meter deep gorge,” said a police officer stationed at Kullu district headquarters.

The deceased was identified as Sahil, a resident of Barandi village. “The four injured women have yet not gained their conscious and doctors have stated their condition as critical,” said a police officer.

“A team was rushed to the incident site after a local called the police helpline number and informed us about the accident. The driver’s body was handed over to his relatives after the postmortem,” said Kullu superintendent of police.

A similar incident had taken place in neighbouring Uttarakhand, recently. Late last month, a person was killed and three others had suffered injuries after their car plunges into a 100-metre deep gorge in Uttarkashi district, reported Times of India. The incident had occurred near Dabrani region.

According to the report, all travelling in the car were tourists from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district. “They were going to visit Gangotri shrine and the accident had occurred at 9:30pm,” police had said then.

Uttarakhand Police along with SDRF and locals had rescued the injured and pulled out the body from the vehicle The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Harsh Mishra.

