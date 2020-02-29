One Killed, Internet Services Suspended in 6 Meghalaya Districts After CAA, ILP Meeting Turns Violent
Curfew was imposed in Shillong and adjoining areas with effect from 10 pm of February 28 to 8 am of February 29.
File photo of a vehicle set on fire by protesters agitating against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Shillong (PTI)
Shillong: One person has been killed in clashes between Khasi Students Union members and non-tribals during a meeting on CAA and inner line permit (ILP) in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills after which mobile internet services have been suspended in six districts, officials said on Saturday.
The clashes between the Khasi Students Union members and non-tribals broke out during anti-CAA and pro-ILP meeting held in Ichamati area of the district on Friday, they said.
Mobile internet services have been suspended in six districts East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills an South West Khasi hills of the state from Friday night for 48-hours, officials said.
Curfew was imposed in Shillong and adjoining areas with effect from 10 pm of February 28 to 8 am of February 29, an official order said.
