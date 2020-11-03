News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

One Killed in Explosion in Durgapur Project Limited in West Bengal's Paschim Burdwan

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The whole incident has created panic in the area. The local councillor also demanded a proper investigation into the accident.

One person was killed and another injured in an explosion at Durgapur Project Limited (DPL) in West Bengal's Paschim Burdwan district on Tuesday, officials said. The explosion took place at construction gate area number seven of DPL. Power generation of the plant is shut due to water shortage caused by Durgapur barrage lock gate damage, they said.

The deceased was identified as Omprakash Chauhan a contract worker. Bam Ruidas, a private security guard was injured in the explosion and admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition, they said. Police recovered Om Prakash's mutilated body from the garden inside the construction gate and sent it to Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy.

Gopinath Maji, general manager of Durgapur Project Limited's power plant, said, "Let the police investigate, we are also conducting a departmental investigation." The whole incident has created panic in the area. The local councillor also demanded a proper investigation into the accident.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...