English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Killed in Factory Blast in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib
The blast occurred in Kharodi near Sirhind late on Tuesday night, police said.
Representative image
Loading...
Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb): One person was killed and at least four injured in a blast in a factory furnace in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, police said on Wednesday.
The blast occurred in Kharodi near Sirhind late on Tuesday night, they said, adding that the deceased was identified as Rashid.
At the time of the incident, 8-9 people were working near the furnace and many of them were injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Fatehgarh Sahib) Jaswinder Singh said.
He said the injured were taken to a hospital in Chandigarh.
The police is investigating the exact reason behind the blast, Singh added.
The blast occurred in Kharodi near Sirhind late on Tuesday night, they said, adding that the deceased was identified as Rashid.
At the time of the incident, 8-9 people were working near the furnace and many of them were injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Fatehgarh Sahib) Jaswinder Singh said.
He said the injured were taken to a hospital in Chandigarh.
The police is investigating the exact reason behind the blast, Singh added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threat Over Comment on Salman Khan, Shares Screenshots on Twitter
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results