1-min read

One Killed in Fire at Under-construction Navy Warship in Mumbai's Mazagon Dockyard

Eight fire-fighting engines, along with quick-response vehicle, were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
One Killed in Fire at Under-construction Navy Warship in Mumbai's Mazagon Dockyard
File photo of Mazgaon Dockyard in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: One person was killed and another injured in a fire at an under-construction Navy warship at the Mazgaon dockyard in Mumbai on Friday evening.

The deceased, a contract worker trapped in the vessel, was declared brought dead at the JJ Hospital. He possibly succumbed to asphyxia and burn injuries, said dock authorities in a statement.

"The under-construction warship 'Visakhapatnam' caught fire at 5.44 pm. The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship," said PS Rahangdale, chief of the city fire brigade.

Eight fire-fighting engines, along with quick-response vehicle, were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze, he said.

"The fire is confined to the second and third deck of the warship. Fire-fighting operation is underway along with dockyard fire-fighters. The smoke has spread in the warship," Rahangdale said.

Dockyard authorities said the "minor fire incident took place on Yard 12704 (Visakhapatnam), the first class of Project 15 B during grinding operations in tank at MDL today at around 4 pm. The fire was brought under control by 7 pm".

"The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a proper inquiry, but the first priority is to douse the fire with a minimum loss," another fire brigade official said.

Mazgaon Dockyard is the only facility in India having the capability to build submarines. Visakhapatnam, the largest warship of its class, was unveiled for construction in Mazgaon Docks in April 2015. It is the first of the four stealth guided missile destroyers to be built under Project 15-B Class.

(With inputs from agencies)

