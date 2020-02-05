Take the pledge to vote

One Killed in MP Village After Mob Attacks 7 Over Child Lifting Rumours

The incident took place in village Borlai under Manawar tehsil of Dhar district, around 60 km from Indore. The police prima facie called a dubious money deal as the reason behind the incident.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:February 5, 2020, 7:21 PM IST
Dhar: A mob of around 200 villagers attacked seven outsiders on suspicion of child-lifting in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. One of those attacked succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

The incident took place in village Borlai under Manawar tehsil of Dhar district, around 60 km from Indore. The police prima facie said a dubious money deal was the reason behind the incident.

A group of seven men who had come to the village were attacked with sticks and stones, leading to grievous injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital and then referred to Indore. One of the victims was declared brought dead at MY Hospital in Indore.

Senior police officers later reached the village to investigate the incident. An officer involved in the probe said the dispute among the visitors and a few locals took place over an alleged money transaction and the locals turned it into child-lifting rumours.

