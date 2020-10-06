One Killed In Peak-hour Truck Collision In Pune

Pune:One person was killed and five to six others injured when a truck collided with some two- wheelers and four-wheelers on Katraj bypass road in Pune on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place near Navale bridge in the morning hours, when a truck lost control and hit three cars and eight motorcycles amid rush hour traffic, senior inspector Vasant Kuvar of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said.

As per preliminary information, one person was killed and five to six others were injured in the accident, he said. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where some of them are in critical condition, the official said.

