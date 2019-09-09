One Killed, One Injured After Slab of Under-construction Building Collapses in South Mumbai
The two persons, who were working in the building, got trapped under the debris after a portion of slab collapsed. They were then rushed to the hospital after being pulled out with the help of the fire brigade.
Representative Image.
Mumbai: One person was killed and another one injured after a portion of slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Dongri area of south Mumbai on Monday, a police official said. The mishap took place around 10.15 am in Chinchbunder area on Flank Road, he said.
Two persons, who were working in the building, got trapped under the debris, he said adding that they were pulled out with the help of the fire brigade. Both were rushed to a state-run hospital where one of them was declared dead before admission, he said. The other person was reported to be in a critical condition, he added.
