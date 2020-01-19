One Killed, Over 60 Injured in Jallikattu Event

Sivaganga: One person was gored to death and 61 others were injured, 30 of whom seriously, in the 'manju viratu' (chasing the bull- a jallikattu event) organised near here on Sunday.

The sport was conducted in connection with the St Anthony's Church festival.

Youth from different places participated in the sport. Officials said one of the bulls died when it was crossing a railway track and got hit by a train.

Over 600 bulls participated in the event. Tamil Nadu Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Board G Baskaran and district collector Jayakanthan were present on the occasion.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.