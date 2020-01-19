One Killed, Over 60 Injured in Jallikattu Event
Youth from different places participated in the sport. Officials said one of the bulls died when it was crossing a railway track and got hit by a train.
File photo: A bull faces a crowd during a traditional bull-taming festival called "Jallikattu," in the village of Avaniapuram, near Madurai, Tamil Nadu. (Image: Stalin/New18)
Sivaganga: One person was gored to death and 61 others were injured, 30 of whom seriously, in the 'manju viratu' (chasing the bull- a jallikattu event) organised near here on Sunday.
The sport was conducted in connection with the St Anthony's Church festival.
Over 600 bulls participated in the event. Tamil Nadu Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Board G Baskaran and district collector Jayakanthan were present on the occasion.
