One Killed, Seven Injured in Cylinder Blast and Wall Collapse in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

One person was killed and seven others were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a flat and led to the collapse of a common wall separating two apartments in Pimpri Chinchwad township of Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday morning, police said.

The blast took place in the flat belonging to Surwade family at a housing society in Dighi area, but a person from Temkar family, residing in the adjoining apartment, died after the wall separating the two houses collapsed due to the blast impact, they said.

"The explosion took place around 7.30 am on Sunday, when one Archana Surwade turned on the gas stove in her flat. The explosion was so powerful that the common wall between the flats of Surwades and Temkars collapsed," Dighi police station's senior inspector Vivek Lawand said.

When the wall collapsed, Dnyaneshwar Temkar, who might have been near the wall, got trapped under its debris and died on the spot, he said.

His eight-year-old daughter also received injuries, the official said.

Archana Surwade was seriously injured as she received around 80 per cent burns. Five other members of her family also received injuries, the official said.

As per preliminary information, it seems the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leaked from the cylinder and caused an explosion the moment the gas stove was turned on, he added.